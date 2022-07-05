Killed on Camera: Ex-Employees Stab Karnataka Vastu Expert 60 Times inside Hotel Lobby in Broad Daylight

In a horrific incident caught on CCTV camera, Karnataka’s famous Sarala Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was killed after being stabbed 60 times in a matter of 27 seconds at a hotel in Hubballi city on Tuesday.

Senior police officials close to the investigation have confirmed that the attackers were former employees of the victim and met him on the pretext of a consultation.

A witness told Hubballi police that while Chandrashekhar was standing in the lobby, the two assailants came towards him apparently seeking his blessings. They were first seated on a sofa at the reception and later the perpetrators moved closer to him, as if they were in a casual conversation. Soon after, they attacked him in swift strokes and left him in a pool of blood.

#BREAKING | Famous Vastu Shashtra expert stabbed to death; shocking killing recorded on CCTV camera. @harishupadhya shares more details. Join this broadcast with @ShivaniGupta_5. pic.twitter.com/xDY8MOaWOQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2022

The murder was caught on camera, showing how two of the attackers, now identified as Manjunath and Mahantesh, cornered the victim at the reception of the hotel and stabbed him to death. Chandrashekhar Guruji had been in Hubballi for three days and travelled to the city from Mumbai on July 2.

The victim was a well-known personality in Karnataka and advised many politicians and officials on issues related to Vastu. Sarala Vastu is a local Kannada entertainment channel that offers guidance on the traditional Indian system of architecture. Apart from being an adviser, he was also known to have connections with several real estate businesses across the state.

The attackers escaped from the spot but were later taken into custody after the hotel CCTV camera revealed their faces. Chandrashekhar was shifted to KIMS hospital but declared dead on arrival. The motive behind the gruesome act is still unknown and the police told News18 that the matter is under investigation and the accused are being interrogated.

