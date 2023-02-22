The West Bengal Police have cracked the mystery behind murder and robbery cases that were reported in the last few months in the state. All crimes were executed in the same pattern and a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man was on Tuesday arrested for his alleged involvement in these cases. The police said he used to enter the houses of elderly people in the guise of a ‘gardener’ and then used to attack them when alone for money.

In December last year, a 62-year-old woman Mummum Paul was murdered allegedly by Md. Rabiul Gazi, who entered her house as a “gardener". As per the police, the accused used to earn the confidence of his employer first and then attack them.

The accused came to Paul’s residence at Mordecai Lane on December 10 to clean a coconut tree and then attacked her head using a sharp weapon causing severe bleeding. After attacking her, the accused fled from the spot with her gold bangles.

Soon after the incident, the Nager Bazar police station filed a case and the probe began to nab the accused.

Similarly, on February 4 this year at around 3 pm, another woman Sarbani Das (73) was also attacked the same way when she had called Gazi to clean her house garden. She was also hit with a sharp weapon on her head, following which the accused fled away with her bangle and finger ring.

The injured woman was taken to a private hospital at Salt lake in precarious condition.

Soon, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and police traced the accused’s face from a CCTV footage. His photo was circulated across the city and people were made aware of such crimes. Several CCTV footages were analysed and several technical teams were also roped in to nab the notorious criminal.

On February 21 this year, Gazi, resident of Khulna district in Bangladesh, was arrested by Nimta police station from Srinagar underpass area under Barrack pore Police Commissionerate.

Sources said that his sketch and recovery of a photocopy of his passport from a house where he had worked a few months back helped the police to nab him. His passport made it easier for police to verify his identity and he also used to talk to his family via EMO App.

Speaking to News18, DCP Barrackpur South Zone Ajoy Prasad said, “It was dead end case but our CP directed to put his sketches everywhere and we cracked it finally. I want to request people that before hiring anyone please take their contact number and verify it. In this case, this serial killer used to give wrong numbers and nobody verified it."

