Killers Reached Spot Well in Advance, Had Face Covered: Another Video of Amravati Chemist's Murder Shows the Incident Unfold

Another CCTV footage of the brutal murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe has emerged where the accused could be seen reaching the site of the incident beforehand.

Umesh Kolhe was attacked and killed by two men on a motorcycle on his way back from his medical shop on June 21 in Maharashtra’s Amravati. He was killed a week before the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam.

In the video, three people could be seen reaching the spot of the crime 17 minutes before the murder as they began waiting for Kolhe. The killers could be seen reaching the spot on a motorcycle and they had covered their faces with a black cloth.

#BREAKING | Another CCTV footage of Amravati Murder shows the moment Umesh Kolhe was killed @nikhil_lakhwani shares more details Join this broadcast with @ridhimb#karnataka #karnatakafloods pic.twitter.com/eVcXzMBCZM — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2022

Though the murder was committed at 10:27 pm, the accused arrived at the spot at 10:10 pm. The three accused were seen hiding beside a car before they attacked the chemist.

The post-mortem report of Kolhe has revealed that the stab on his neck was five-inch wide, seven-inch long and five inch deep. The attack was carried out to ensure immediate death using a sharp weapon by a trained assailant, the post-mortem report said, adding that it aimed to target the nerves to brain, throat and eyes.

Meanwhile, a report in NDTV has claimed that the first attempt to kill Umesh Kolhe was made on June 20, a day before he was murdered.

The report quoted sources as saying that the killers had made their first attempt on June 20, however, Kolhe was spared that day because he closed his shop early at around 9.30 pm. The killers had expected him to shut his shop at around 10 to 10.30 pm.

The National Investigation Agency has taken over custody of all the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe, a police official said on Tuesday. The NIA took custody of all the accused, who were granted four days’ transit remand on Monday after they were produced before the Amravati court, he said.

The accused are likely to be produced before the NIA’s Mumbai court on or before July 8, the official added. Amravati police had found inks between social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Umesh’s murder during the investigation and didn’t suppress the case as was alleged, police commissioner Arti Singh said on Monday.

Police didn’t disclose the information earlier given the “very sensitive” nature of the murder case and to avoid any untoward incident, she said. The seven are Muddasar Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Taufiq (24) Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan (32) and alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.

Police are on the lookout for one more suspect Shamim Ahmed in connection with the case. Umesh was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21. He died during treatment at hospital. He had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.