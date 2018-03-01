GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Killing of 2 Pakistani Soldiers Prompts Heavy Firing Across LoC

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges were going on in Balakote and Manjakote areas of the LoC in Rajouri, defence sources said.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
(File Photo)
Jammu: Heavy firing exchanges erupted on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian side overnight.

The incident occurred in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges were going on in Balakote and Manjakote areas of the LoC in Rajouri, defence sources said.

"After the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Manjakote and Balakote sectors, our positions retaliated effectively," the sources said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
