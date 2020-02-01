Killing of Three Jaish Terrorists Prevented Bigger Terror Plot: J&K Admin

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in a gunfight near here prevented a "major terror plot" in the Union Territory.

Three Pakistani terrorists, travelling in a truck from Kathua to the Kashmir valley, were killed when security forces intercepted them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at a toll plaza in Nagrota here.

"Neutralizing these fully-armed terrorists has possibly prevented a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack and much bigger terror plot," Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu, said during an interaction with senior police officers including DGP Dilbag Singh here.

He said efforts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.

"Police along other security agencies should fill the gaps to prevent any such attempts," Bhatnagar said, complementing police for successful operation at Nagrota.

He said preventive action to thwart terrorists' designs is always better.

"Border security and highway grids are to be further tightened and maximum use of technology should be made to prevent such attempts," Bhatnagar said.

He also lauded the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police against the drug peddling menace and said a "good job" has been done on that front but more is needed.

"Since the Jammu region has vast border connectivity with the rest of the country, plugging the routes and increasing the checking points would put a check on the NDPS activities," the advisor said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh handed over a commendation certificate Class-I and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each to its three personnel -- Assistant Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, Selection grade constable Kartar Singh and Constable Bhoom Raj -- for their exemplary bravery during the Friday encounter.

Constable Raj, who was injured during the gunbattle, is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College hospital here.

He was handed over the certificate and cash by Singh during a visit to enquire about his health, a police spokesman said.

