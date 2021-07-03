Kin Allege Forcible Conversion of 16-year-old Girl in Agra, Five Held

Family members of a 16-year-old girl here have accused a youth of forcibly converting her to Islam and marrying her against her wish, police said on Saturday. Police have arrested five people, including the youth's father, mother and sister, in this regard while he is absconding.

The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Kasim Quereshi, a resident of the Naseerabad area in Agra, police said. The girl's father alleged in a complaint that she has been missing for the past 15 days and when she returned home, she was found pregnant, Senior Sub Inspector Amit Prasad at the Hariparwat Police Station said.

The police officer said, "According to the girl's father, she was missing for the past 15 days and returned home on July 1. He claimed that when she returned, she was pregnant. The girl's father registered a complaint against the youth and his family on Friday." The complainant said the youth used to visit their home, telling his name as Vicky Yadav. His sister also told her name as Sonam Yadav, Prasad said. Police said five people, including the youth's father Raesuddin, mother Rukhsar and the sister, have been arrested. Kasim is absconding, police added.

