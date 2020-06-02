INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kin Cite Debt Related Stress as MP Farmer Commits Suicide, Police Launch Probe

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

Head constable Suresh Pandey said the deceased's brother Vibhash had told police Sarkar had taken Rs 40,000 from a cooperative society.

  • PTI Betul
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Share this:

A farmer allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district with his family claiming he was under stress due to debts, police said.


Srinivas Sarkar (45) was found hanging from a tree outside the Batkidoh village, about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Tuesday evening, Chopna police station in charge Govind Singh said.


As per family members, Sarkar had taken a loan which he was not being able to repay, Singh said.


Head constable Suresh Pandey said the deceased's brother Vibhash had told police Sarkar had taken Rs 40,000 from a cooperative society.


Shahpur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsimranpreet Kaur said the reason for the extreme step would be known after the police probe was complete.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading