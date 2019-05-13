English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kin Hold Bride-less Wedding for Man with Learning Disability to Fulfill His Childhood Wish
On the day of his wedding, the groom, clad in sherwani with a garland around his neck, led the procession through the village on a horse.
Representative image (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: A Gujarat family, to fulfill the wish of their son suffering from learning disabilities, organised a lavish wedding for him, with all the usual fun and frolic, but without a bride.
The unique, "bride-less" wedding of Ajay Barot (27) was held on May 10 in Champlanar village near Himmatnagar town of north Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.
The Barot family spent over Rs 2 lakh on the "wedding" so that his "childhood wish" to get married got fulfilled, said family members.
On the day of his wedding, Ajay, clad in sherwani with a garland around his neck, led the procession through the village on a horse.
"Since Ajay is mentally challenged, we knew that he may never get a bride. But he always used to ask us about when he would get married. He has attended many wedding ceremonies, and used to dance joyously in them. After attending them, he used to ask about his own marriage," said Ajay's uncle Kamlesh Barot.
Due to his learning disabilities, Ajay never got formal education. Ajay's father Vishnubhai Barot works as a conductor with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.
"Just to make Ajay happy, the entire Barot family decided to organise the wedding. Since Vishnubhai's income is limited, we came together and spent over Rs 2 lakh," Kamlesh said.
"Except for a bride, there was everything. Dance and garba programmes, fine clothes, photographers and all the rituals associated with a proper marriage. We even distributed wedding cards to 800 people and organised a lavish feast," he added.
Kamlesh said Ajay was happy at the end of the day and so were local residents and relatives who participated in the ceremony wholeheartedly.
"I think our efforts paid off," he asserted.
