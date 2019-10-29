Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kin Install Statue of Bulandshahr Riots Accused in UP Village, Threaten to Convert if Demands are Ignored

Complaining about his demands being ignored, Sumit’s father Amarjeet Singh threatened conversion and self-immolation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 29, 2019, 2:43 PM IST

Policemen inspect the site after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over alleged illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3. (PTI)

Lucknow: The family of Bulandshahr riots accused Sumit, who reportedly killed police inspector Subodh Singh and later died in the incident, has installed his statue in Syana village.

Complaining about his demands being ignored, Sumit’s father Amarjeet Singh threatened conversion and self-immolation. Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into the death of his son and set a deadline of December 3 for the state government. “If my demands are not met then on December 3, I will convert and immolate myself,” he said.

On December 3 last year, police inspector Subodh Singh was shot in the head when he tried to pacify a mob triggered by an alleged case of cow slaughter. Police had booked 90 people for rioting and several men have been booked on charges of his murder. Sumit too was killed in the violence.

After the incident, Sumit’s family refused to conduct his last rites until the government assured it of Rs 50 lakh compensation, pension to the parents and a police job to his kin — similar to the compensation paid to the family of Subodh Singh.



