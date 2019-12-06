Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Kin of 2 Raped & Murdered Women Demand Perpetrators be Killed 'as Had Been Done in' Telangana Case

The two, a Dalit woman and a 19-year-old girl, were raped and murdered in Kumran Bheem Asifabad and Warangal districts on November 25 and 27.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kin of 2 Raped & Murdered Women Demand Perpetrators be Killed 'as Had Been Done in' Telangana Case
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The kin of two women who were raped and murdered in Telanagana recently demanded that the perpetrators be killed "as had been done in the case of Disha'. The two, a Dalit woman and a 19-year-old girl, were raped and murdered in Kumran Bheem Asifabad and Warangal districts on November 25 and 27.

The Dalit woman's body, her head smashed with a boulder and some stab injuries was found at Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. The teenager was raped and killed by her boyfriend on her birthday on November 27 in Warangal district.

The man was arrested on November. "The way the accused in the Disha case was killed in an encounter, the three accused arrested for raping and murdering our family member should also be dealt with sternly in a similar kind of encounter and killed, a relative told reporters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

In Warangal, family members and the mother of the 19- year-old girl staged a protest and raised slogans demanding that the arrested be immediately killed on similar lines of the Telangana case. "The way justice has been done to Disha, similarly justice has to be done to my daugther also.

The accused should also be given similar punishment and be killed," the victim's mother told reporters in Warangal. All the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad,

They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body. Cyberabad Police probing the case said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides they were attacked by the four with stones and sticks.

On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "#Justice for Disha" to protect anonymity/ confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram