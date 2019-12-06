Kin of 2 Raped & Murdered Women Demand Perpetrators be Killed 'as Had Been Done in' Telangana Case

Hyderabad: The kin of two women who were raped and murdered in Telanagana recently demanded that the perpetrators be killed "as had been done in the case of Disha'. The two, a Dalit woman and a 19-year-old girl, were raped and murdered in Kumran Bheem Asifabad and Warangal districts on November 25 and 27.

The Dalit woman's body, her head smashed with a boulder and some stab injuries was found at Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. The teenager was raped and killed by her boyfriend on her birthday on November 27 in Warangal district.

The man was arrested on November. "The way the accused in the Disha case was killed in an encounter, the three accused arrested for raping and murdering our family member should also be dealt with sternly in a similar kind of encounter and killed, a relative told reporters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

In Warangal, family members and the mother of the 19- year-old girl staged a protest and raised slogans demanding that the arrested be immediately killed on similar lines of the Telangana case. "The way justice has been done to Disha, similarly justice has to be done to my daugther also.

The accused should also be given similar punishment and be killed," the victim's mother told reporters in Warangal. All the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad,

They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body. Cyberabad Police probing the case said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides they were attacked by the four with stones and sticks.

On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "#Justice for Disha" to protect anonymity/ confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.