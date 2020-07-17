Kin of Anganwadi, ASHA Covid-19 Victims Will Continue to Get Remuneration: Odisha Govt

The Odisha government on Friday announced that the next of kin of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, will continue to receive a pension on a par with the monthly remuneration of the victims till the age of their retirement.

Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health activist (ASHA) get Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 per month respectively.

In an order, the state revenue and disaster management department said that family members of both the categories of workers will receive the financial assistance till the date the COVID-19 victims would have attained their retirement age - 60 years.

"The spouse/next of kin of deceased ASHA and working under Health and Family Welfare Department, who succumbs to COVID-19 in line of duty under active deployment by the state authorities, will continue to receive Rs 5000 per month till the date he/she attains the age of 60 years," the order said.

While Anganwadi workers are engaged under the women and child development & Mission Shakti, the ASHA workers are under the health and family welfare department.

The finance department, in consultation with these departments, will issue detailed guidelines in this regard, the order said.

The government is yet to reveal the number of beneficiaries of this programme.