Kin of BJP Workers Killed in Bengal Poll Violence to Attend PM's Swearing-in Tomorrow

In a gesture of goodwill Narendra Modi has invited between 45 and 50 ‘special Invitees’ for his swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, The special guests are the family members of BJP workers who have lost their lives in incidents of political violence in West Bengal.The “special invitee” includes the family members of those who were killed in the last six years during the Panchayat and the Lok Sabha elections in the state, party sources said.State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Two members from each family will attend the swearing-in ceremony. The whole idea is to send a message to the party workers across Bengal that Modi ji is with us. Our party cadres in the ground level welcomed this gesture and lauded PM Modi’s care and respect for them.”“This will also send a strong message to the masses in Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. People in Bengal now understood that it’s only PM Modi who can ensure development in Bengal. The young generation is fed up of false promises made by the TMC government,” he added.The family members of those who were killed will be among the 7,000 guests partaking in the ceremony which will usher in Modi’s second stint as PM.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted her invitation to the ceremony. Speaking to the reporters at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, she had said, “I have received an invitation. Prime Minister is a constitutional post and to respect that constitutional post I will try to attend the swearing-in ceremony.”“I will try to attend it,” she said.Mamata’s surprise to attend PM Modi swearing-in ceremony came after both the leaders left no stone unturned to accuse each other during political campaigning in Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls.While Mamata termed PM Modi as ‘expiry Prime Minister’, PM Modi called Mamata ‘Speed Breaker Didi’ for creating hurdles for the poverty alleviating central schemes in Bengal.Beside political leaders , several world leaders are also going to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30.India has already sent invites to leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius for the swearing-in ceremony.President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 PM.