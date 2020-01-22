Take the pledge to vote

Kin of Militant Arrested in Davinder Singh Case Detained

Irfan Mushtaq is kin of a militant arrested along with Singh and is being questioned by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is likely to be arrested, officials said.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
Image for representation.

Jammu: One person was detained by security agencies in connection with a case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying militants, officials said here on Wednesday.

Irfan Mushtaq is kin of a militant arrested along with Singh and is being questioned by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is likely to be arrested, they said.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought all the four -- Singh, so-called commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Naveed Mushtaq alias Baba, his accomplice Asif and Irfan Mir — here on a transit remand.

They would be produced before a designated court on Thursday.

All the four were arrested on January 18 near Qazigund on Jammu Srinagar national highway when the militants were being ferried to Jammu with a possible destination to Chandigarh to escape the winter chill in the Kashmir valley.

Singh was subsequently suspended.

Raids at his residence led to recovery of two pistols, one AK rifle and lot of ammunition.

The NIA, after registering the case, sent a high-powered team to question Singh and others, who were lodged at Kulgam police station in South Kashmir.

