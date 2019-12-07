‘Shoot Them Like Others’: Kin of Rape Victims Demand Similar Punishment for Perpetrators

Hyderabad: The kin of five raped and murdered women and girls on Saturday demanded that the perpetrators be killed in a similar manner as that of the accused in the young woman veterinarian case in this city.

The relatives, students and activists of various outfits took out marches at various places in Kumran Bheem Asifabad and Warangal districts, where a Dalit woman and a 19-year-old girl, were raped and murdered in on November 25 and 27 and demanded similar 'justice'.

Family members of the three minor girls, who were allegedly raped and murdered and buried in abandoned wells in Hajipur village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in 2015 also staged protests, demanding 'instant punishment'.

The Dalit woman's body, her head smashed with a boulder and some stab injuries, was found at Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The teenager was raped and killed by her boyfriend on her birthday on November 27 in Warangal district. The man was arrested on November 28.

In April this year, a lift mechanic (28), a habitual rapist-cum-serial killer was arreted for allegedly raping and murdering three minor girls in 2015 and dumping their bodies in abandoned wells.

All the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad.

They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Cyberabad Police probing the case said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides they were attacked by the four with stones and sticks.

