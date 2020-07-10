Kin of Slain Cops Hail UP Police for Vikas Dubey's Encounter Killing

Even as opposition parties raised doubts over the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday morning, the families of eight police officials killed in an ambush by the criminal and his men on July 3 patted the Uttar Pradesh Police over the development.

"I am very proud of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration and the Yogi government," said Tirath Pal, father of slain policeman Jitendra Pal Singh.

Kalika Prasad Bind, father of slain Sub-Inspector Nebulal Bind, also expressed his happiness over Dubey's killing.



"Whatever happened to him is for the good. I demand strong punishment for the informers within the police who leaked information about the (July 3) raid to Dubey. The government should make sure the traitors also pay for their deeds," Kalika said.

Urmila Verma, wife of slain constable Sultan Singh, said: "I am satisfied. But now how will we know as to who was backing Vikas Dubey? It could have been unravelled by questioning him."

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching a pistol of injured policemen after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead," Kanpur SP West Anil Kumar had said after the encounter killing of Dubey near Kanpur city.