Kindergarten principal in China Fired for Allowing Pole Dance to Welcome Students

A kindergarten in south-east China has caused outrage among parents for permitting a pole dancing performance to welcome its students back to school after the summer holidays.Education authorities from Baoan district of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province fired the principal amid criticism of the pole dance show in front of children on the first day of classes on Monday.The education bureau made the announcement after a video on Monday showed a woman dressed in skimpy clothing and high platform shoes spinning around a pole on a small stage as confused three-to six-year-olds looked on.The school’s principal Lai Rong said 500 children aged three to six years old and 100 parents witnessed the programme. Some of the boys in the audience were seen mimicking the dance moves.Horrified parents posted clips of the pole dance on social media, with many saying that they're now trying to withdraw their children from the school and get their tuition back. "We would like to pull our children out of the school and get a refund," said one of the parents.Lai sent an apology letter on Monday, admitting that the school had failed to carefully examine the dance content before allowing it to be performed, and the school was simply trying to liven up the atmosphere. "A few parents did come to me, requesting a refund and threatening to pull their children out of the school. Others said it was just to learn a new type of dance," Lai said"I may as well be dead. I already lost the hope to live," Lai said, claiming she arranged the pole dance because of the dancer's excellent skills.