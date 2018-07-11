English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kindergarten Students Confined in School Basement for Not Paying Fees, Kejriwal Seeks Report
Kejriwal and Sisodia will also visit the educational institute on Thursday to conduct a meeting with the students, parents and school authorities.
File image of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report from the education department about alleged confinement of kindergarten students in the basement for not paying school fees.
The Delhi Police had registered a case against a school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement over non-payment of fees.
"Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has sought report on Rabia Public School issue. He has called Secretary and Director education with all facts," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday.
The school authorities were not available for their comment on the issue.
Kejriwal and Sisodia will also visit the educational institute on Thursday to conduct a meeting with the students, parents and school authorities.
"Myself and Dy CM will visit the school tomo at 10 am. Will meet the kids, their parents and school authorities," the chief minister tweeted.
The matter came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.
A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident. PTI
Also Watch
The Delhi Police had registered a case against a school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement over non-payment of fees.
"Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has sought report on Rabia Public School issue. He has called Secretary and Director education with all facts," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday.
The school authorities were not available for their comment on the issue.
Kejriwal and Sisodia will also visit the educational institute on Thursday to conduct a meeting with the students, parents and school authorities.
"Myself and Dy CM will visit the school tomo at 10 am. Will meet the kids, their parents and school authorities," the chief minister tweeted.
The matter came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.
A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident. PTI
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post