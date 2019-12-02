English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia of Sweden Arrive in Delhi on Five-day India visit
The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations.
The King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf with Queen Silvia of Sweden. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit.
Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand
