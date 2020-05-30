Kingpin of Gang Using Drones for Smuggling from Pakistan Nabbed in Amritsar

In a major breakthrough, a special team of Punjab Police has arrested a most wanted kingpin of a notorious gang of smugglers, who had given a hi-tech spin to cross-border smuggling with the use of sophisticated drones.

The arrested kingpin of the notorious drone module gang has been identified as Ajay Pal Singh and was a resident of Modhe in Gharinda area, Amritsar. The arrest took place on Friday from Chheharta area. He has been absconding since long and was hiding at different places by changing his identity.

The gang of smugglers, which had become a headache for Amritsar Police since long, used to fly drones to smuggle drugs like heroin and weapons from Pakistan into India and vice-a-versa.







Ajay Pal Singh has been arrested in a case registered on January 7 under sections 411, 414 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 21-23-61-85 of the NDPS Act, 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Gharinda Police Station.

“Total 10 members of the gang have been arrested so far in connection with the drone module. The module members revealed that they were involved in cross-border smuggling, including drugs and weapons through drones in past few months. Details of some Pakistan-based drug smugglers who were sending drugs and weapons from across the border in Pakistan have also been figured out in the probe. The arrest of absconding Ajay Pal Singh is likely to lead to further disclosures,” said SSP Amritsar Rural, Vikramjeet Duggal.

The police has also seized two heavy duty drones with a remote control, two wireless sets, Rs 6, 24,000 drug money in cash and a car from the gang’s possession.

Ajay Pal Singh was given shelter by one Dilbagh Singh of Khasa police station, Gharinda. A separate case of criminal harboring has been registered against Dilbagh Singh alias Bagha and the investigation is underway.

The police said that based on information, an FIR was lodged on January 7, which was followed by several arrests before nabbing Ajay Pal, the kingpin of the notorious gang.

Explaining how the entire operation was conducted, the police said that initially, Ajay Pal had formed the gang with Dharminder Sarpanch and an Armyman named Rahul. They used to smuggle in heroin, weapons or other items weighing up to 5kg, from Pakistan to India.

To bust the gang, the police first nabbed Dharminder and later picked up Rahul from Bareilly Army Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. As soon as more details were received from both of the arrested accused, other members of the gang - Balkar, Sarwan, Lakhwinder Singh, Gursewak, Uday and Monty were traced and caught.

