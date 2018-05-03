English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kingpin of Kolkata Meat Racket Arrested, Procured Dead Animals from Dumping Grounds
52-year-old Biswanath Garai, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested from near the Garia railway station by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday evening.
(Representational Image | Source: Reuters)
Kolkata: The kingpin of the meat racket involved in procuring dead animals from dumping grounds and processing their flesh before supplying to markets was arrested from Garia in South 24 Parganas district by the SIT, the police said on Thursday.
Biswanath Garai (52), a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested from near the Garia railway station by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) last evening, SP, Diamond Harbour police district, Koteswara Rao told PTI.
So far 11 persons have been arrested, including a leader of a political outfit, in connection with the case. Biswanath alias Bishu is the prime accused and the owner of the godown in Narkeldanga area in the city where the meat of dead animals were stored, he said.
"Bishu was involved in collecting the meat and then processing it. He was then getting them supplied to different restaurants and markets," Rao said adding that the grilling of the accused was being done. It is also being examined whether any influential person was helping him in carrying out the "business".
"We are also looking for how many years he was running this business and who all are helping him in getting orders," another SIT official, involved in the investigation, said.
Last week, the government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring Jharkhand, Odisha
and Bihar.
The state consumer affairs department is also preparing a detailed report on the matter. The West Bengal government has directed all police stations in the metropolis and the districts to keep a watch on the sale of meat in their areas, officials said.
