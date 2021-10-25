Kinnaur, Himachal's Snow-clad Valley, Bans All Mountaineering Activities as Bodies of Trekkers Pile Up

The administration in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has banned trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks across the district in the wake of several deaths in the hills after landslides and snowfall wrecked the state last week.

Three more trekkers died on Monday following heavy snowfall in the district and 10 rescued, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, adding that a rescue operation is still underway.

On Saturday, bodies of two members of an 11-member trekking team that had gone missing on way to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district were recovered by ITBP personnel from near the Himachal Pradesh border.

The bodies found near Lamkhaga pass are being brought to Sangla from where they will be taken to Uttarkashi, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said. The bodies were spotted on Friday, but could be recovered on the resumption of rescue operations on Saturday, he said.

They were identified as those of Upendra Singh (37) from Purola in Uttarkashi and Richard Mandal (30) from Kolkata, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The bodies of five trekkers were brought down on Friday. Two are still missing while two surviving members of the team are under treatment in Harsil and Uttarkashi.

Search operation for the missing trekkers was halted due to bad weather at a height of 12,000 ft, the DM had said, adding that it will be resumed as soon as the weather permits.

The missing have been identified as Purola resident Gyan Chand (33) and Kolkata resident Suken Manjhi (43), Patwal added. Meanwhile, aerial search continued on Saturday for five trekkers feared dead in Sundardhunga glacier of Bageshwar district.

Five of the eleven missing trekkers, who started their expedition in Uttarakhand, were found dead in Kinnaur district on Thursday, a senior official said. While four trekkers are still missing, two have been rescued, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

The team of trekkers had left Harshil in adjoining Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district for Chitkul in Kinnaur district on October 11 but they went missing from October 17 to 19 in Lamkhaga Pass amid inclement weather, he said.

The Lamkhaga Pass is one of the toughest passes which connects Kinnaur district with Harshil.

