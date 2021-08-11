CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: Bus, Truck Among 4 Vehicles Trapped Near Himachal's Nugulsari; Casualties Feared, ITBP at Site
Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: Bus, Truck Among 4 Vehicles Trapped Near Himachal's Nugulsari; Casualties Feared, ITBP at Site

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: A major landslide hit Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

News18.com | August 11, 2021, 15:01 IST
Landslide in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Event Highlights

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: Four vehicles, including a bus and a truck, are reported trapped in the rubble after a major landslide hit Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Personnel of ITBP units 43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion and 19th Battalion are at the landslide site. While some reported said that nearly 40 people may be trapped, a source said that causalties are feared too.

“We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information,” Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.

Aug 11, 2021 15:01 (IST)

50-60 People Trapped in Rubble, Rescue Ops on

Aug 11, 2021 14:56 (IST)

"A bus, few cars, and a truck are suspected to be trapped in the rubble."

Rescue Teams Rush to Kinnaur, Casualties Suspected | Personnel of ITBP Units (43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion, and 19th Battalion) at the landslide site on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District Kinnaur, HP. Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble, casualties feared. The continuous shooting stones and rubble on two sides of the approach route stopping the movement of the rescue teams of the ITBP.
Aug 11, 2021 14:55 (IST)

Rescue Teams Rush to Kinnaur, Casualties Suspected | Personnel of ITBP Units (43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion, and 19th Battalion) at the landslide site on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District Kinnaur, HP. Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble, casualties feared. The continuous shooting stones and rubble on two sides of the approach route stopping the movement of the rescue teams of the ITBP.

Aug 11, 2021 14:51 (IST)

Directed Police, Local Admin to Carry out Rescue Op: Himachal CM | "I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.

Aug 11, 2021 14:49 (IST)

The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 12.45 pm, PTI reported. Meanwhile, teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been sent to the site for rescue operations.

Aug 11, 2021 14:47 (IST)

40 Feared Trapped Earth Slips in Himachal; Army, NDRF Called in | Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district today afternoon. “We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.

Aug 11, 2021 14:46 (IST)

ITBP personnel of 17th battalion, 19th battalion and 43rd battalion reach the landslide site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Kinnaur. "4 vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble. Casualties feared," ITBP says.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK

— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 12.45 pm, PTI reported. Meanwhile, teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been sent to the site for rescue operations.

In the past few weeks, heavy rains have caused landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, in Sirmaur district an entire stretch of a 100m road was seen collapsing into the valley below. The horrifying video showed a large part of a hilltop collapsing as boulders and rocks roll downhill, taking with them a stretch of road and uprooting trees. A passenger bus can be seen saved by a whisker, at the edge of the road. The landslide has left two adjacent villages completely incommunicado.

No loss of life was reported in this incident while traffic was blocked on this road.

(Details awaited)

