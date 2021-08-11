Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: Bus, Truck Among 4 Vehicles Trapped Near Himachal's Nugulsari; Casualties Feared, ITBP at Site

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: Four vehicles, including a bus and a truck, are reported trapped in the rubble after a major landslide hit Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Personnel of ITBP units 43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion and 19th Battalion are at the landslide site. While some reported said that nearly 40 people may be trapped, a source said that causalties are feared too.

“We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information,” Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.