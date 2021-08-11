Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: 1 Dead, 9 Injured Near Himachal's Nugulsari; PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak to CM

“We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information,” Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.

The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 12.45 pm. Meanwhile, teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been sent to the site for rescue operations.

In the past few weeks, heavy rains have caused landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, in Sirmaur district an entire stretch of a 100m road was seen collapsing into the valley below. The horrifying video showed a large part of a hilltop collapsing as boulders and rocks roll downhill, taking with them a stretch of road and uprooting trees. A passenger bus can be seen saved by a whisker, at the edge of the road. The landslide has left two adjacent villages completely incommunicado.

