Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: 1 Dead, 9 Injured Near Himachal's Nugulsari; PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak to CM

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: One person has died after four vehicles, including a bus and a truck, are reported trapped in the rubble after a major landslide hit Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. “PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations,” the PMO said in a tweet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Thakur, and assured of all help from the Centre.
Personnel of ITBP units 43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion and 19th Battalion are at the landslide site.
PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak to Himachal CM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. "PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations," the PMO said in a tweet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Thakur, and assured of all help from the Centre.
In a horrifying video that surfaced on social media, a massive landslide can be seen in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district that leads to an entire stretch of a 100m road collapsing into the valley…
40 Onboard in Bus Traveling to Shimla, 6 Rescued so Far | Reportedly, the bus travelling to Shimla had 40 people on board, while the local police said 25-30 people were trapped or buried. Six people have been rescued. Teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Army and local administration have been sent to the area for rescue operations. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021
50-60 People Trapped in Rubble, Rescue Ops on
50-60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide on a road in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur district. Four people including driver & conductor of the bus trapped in the debris have been rescued: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pic.twitter.com/fQVejUn0PH— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
"A bus, few cars, and a truck are suspected to be trapped in the rubble."Rescue Teams Rush to Kinnaur, Casualties Suspected | Personnel of ITBP Units (43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion, and 19th Battalion) at the landslide site on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District Kinnaur, HP. Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble, casualties feared. The continuous shooting stones and rubble on two sides of the approach route stopping the movement of the rescue teams of the ITBP.
Rescue Teams Rush to Kinnaur, Casualties Suspected | Personnel of ITBP Units (43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion, and 19th Battalion) at the landslide site on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District Kinnaur, HP. Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble, casualties feared. The continuous shooting stones and rubble on two sides of the approach route stopping the movement of the rescue teams of the ITBP.
Directed Police, Local Admin to Carry out Rescue Op: Himachal CM | "I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.
40 Feared Trapped Earth Slips in Himachal; Army, NDRF Called in | Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district today afternoon. “We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.
A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
“We have directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information,” Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.
The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 12.45 pm. Meanwhile, teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been sent to the site for rescue operations.
In the past few weeks, heavy rains have caused landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, in Sirmaur district an entire stretch of a 100m road was seen collapsing into the valley below. The horrifying video showed a large part of a hilltop collapsing as boulders and rocks roll downhill, taking with them a stretch of road and uprooting trees. A passenger bus can be seen saved by a whisker, at the edge of the road. The landslide has left two adjacent villages completely incommunicado.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here