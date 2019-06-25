Kiran Bedi Orders Probe into Expenses of PSU(s) for Ministers' Offices in Puducherry

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday ordered a vigilance probe into the expenditure by public sector undertaking (PSU)s to meet amenities in offices of some ministers, allegedly in violation of rules.

Bedi, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, said, "Whoever breaks rules is accountable. A vigilance inquiry has been ordered and public officials facilitating violation of rules relating to expenditure are accountable."

She announced the probe on a representation by NGO Human Rights Awareness Organisation over Rs 3.6lakh expenditure reportedly incurred by Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development & Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) for facilities in Revenue and Industries Minister MOHF Shah Jahan's office.

The NGO had obtained the information through the Right to Information Act. It had also obtained information through RTI that the government-owned Adi Dravidar Development Corporation here had met the expenditure of Rs 15,980 incurred by the office of Welfare Minister M Kandasamy between April and July last year for supply of tea to visitors at his office.

The NGO had contended that it was the Council of Ministers that should spend money for the requirements of the offices of the ministers and funds of the PSUs should never be utilised. It sought the intervention of the Lt Governor in the matter.

Bedi and the Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry have been at loggerheads on various administrative issues ever since she assumed office and the government was formed in June 2016. In April 30 this year, the Madras High Court had held that Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory.

She then moved the Supreme Court on May 28, which on June 4 issued notice to Narayanasamy. The apex court on June 21 extended its earlier order till July 10, restraining the Puducherry Government from implementing any cabinet decisions having financial implications.