Kiran Bedi Orders Probe into Expenses of PSU(s) for Ministers' Offices in Puducherry
An NGO had obtained information through RTI that over Rs 3.6 lakh was reportedly incurred by Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development & Investment Corporation for facilities in Revenue and Industries Minister MOHF Shah Jahan's office.
File photo of Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Image: Reuters)
Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday ordered a vigilance probe into the expenditure by public sector undertaking (PSU)s to meet amenities in offices of some ministers, allegedly in violation of rules.
Bedi, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, said, "Whoever breaks rules is accountable. A vigilance inquiry has been ordered and public officials facilitating violation of rules relating to expenditure are accountable."
She announced the probe on a representation by NGO Human Rights Awareness Organisation over Rs 3.6lakh expenditure reportedly incurred by Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development & Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) for facilities in Revenue and Industries Minister MOHF Shah Jahan's office.
The NGO had obtained the information through the Right to Information Act. It had also obtained information through RTI that the government-owned Adi Dravidar Development Corporation here had met the expenditure of Rs 15,980 incurred by the office of Welfare Minister M Kandasamy between April and July last year for supply of tea to visitors at his office.
The NGO had contended that it was the Council of Ministers that should spend money for the requirements of the offices of the ministers and funds of the PSUs should never be utilised. It sought the intervention of the Lt Governor in the matter.
Bedi and the Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry have been at loggerheads on various administrative issues ever since she assumed office and the government was formed in June 2016. In April 30 this year, the Madras High Court had held that Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory.
She then moved the Supreme Court on May 28, which on June 4 issued notice to Narayanasamy. The apex court on June 21 extended its earlier order till July 10, restraining the Puducherry Government from implementing any cabinet decisions having financial implications.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- All About IAF Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet: India's Hero in Kargil War 20 Years Ago and Now at Balakot
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s