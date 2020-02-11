Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Kiran (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kiran is Trailing
Live election result status of Kiran (किरण) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Trilokpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kiran has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Kiran (किरण) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Trilokpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kiran has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Kiran is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Trilokpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Councillor of Ward Mayur Vihar-I(E-001). Kiran's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 45 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 40.5 lakh which includes Rs. 40.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 2.6 lakh of which Rs. 2.6 lakh is self income. Kiran's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.3 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Trilokpuri are: Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh (BSP), Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Ajay Chauhan (BSNP), Akshtiz Birmani (RSP), Mayank Kumar (SBP), Rajesh Kumar (AJPI), Vikram (JPR), Kavita Rani Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kiran (BJP) in 2020 Trilokpuri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
