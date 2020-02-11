Kiran (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kiran is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kiran is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Trilokpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Councillor of Ward Mayur Vihar-I(E-001). Kiran's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 45 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 40.5 lakh which includes Rs. 40.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 2.6 lakh of which Rs. 2.6 lakh is self income. Kiran's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.3 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Trilokpuri are: Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh (BSP), Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Ajay Chauhan (BSNP), Akshtiz Birmani (RSP), Mayank Kumar (SBP), Rajesh Kumar (AJPI), Vikram (JPR), Kavita Rani Singh (IND).

