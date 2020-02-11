Kirari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kirari (Kirari Suleman Nagar) (किराड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Kirari is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,73,696 eligible electors, of which 1,55,929 were male, 1,17,729 female and 38 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kirari in 2020 is 755.02.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Kirari, there are a total of 3979 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,42,830 eligible electors, of which 1,39,925 were male, 1,02,848 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,955 eligible electors, of which 1,24,567 were male, 91,345 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,58,219 eligible electors, of which 91,371 were male, 66,819 female.

The number of service voters in Kirari in 2015 was 28. In 2013, there were 28 and in 2008 there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Rituraj Govind of AAP won in this seat by defeating Anil Jha of BJP by a margin of 45,172 votes which was 28.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 61.66% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Anil Jha of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajan Prakash of AAP by a margin of 48,526 votes which was 35.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.15% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Anil Jha of BJP won in this seat defeating Pushpraj of NCP by a margin of 9,524 votes which was 10.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.73% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 9. Kirari Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 18 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 23 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.27%, while it was 64.21% in 2013. In 2008, 57.94% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -1.97%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 9. Kirari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 203. In 2013 there were 203 polling stations and in 2008, there were 174.

Extent:

9. Kirari constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 38 (Part) Kirari Suleman Nagar (Census Town), Nithari and Mubarak Pur Dabas Villages. . 5 municipal wards (Nithari, Aman Vihar, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Prem Nagar, Mubarak Pur Dabas) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Kirari is 7.47 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110081, 110086

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kirari is: 28°42'35.6"N 77°00'22.0"E.

