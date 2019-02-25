English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arunachal Govt Failed to Inform Citizens About Permanent Residence to Tribals: Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju, the junior home minister said people wrongly thought that the state government was trying to implement the PRCs.
File photo of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs.
New Delhi: Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday blamed the Arunachal Pradesh government for failing to communicate the actual ground situation to the people after three lives were lost in widespread arson over the proposal to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six tribal communities.
The junior home minister said people wrongly thought that the state government was trying to implement the PRCs.
He also asked the Pema Khandu-led government to provide compensation to those who died during the violence, Indian Express reported.
Rijiju had earlier blamed the Congress for "instigating" a section of people.
Widespread violence was reported across the state capital, Itanagar, and the residence of deputy chief minister Chowna Mein was also torched.
“The Arunachal Pradesh government was not able to communicate the correct thing to the general people. People started thinking that the government was going to implement the Permanent Residence Certificates. I have asked the state to ensure that those killed during the violence are provided adequate compensation,” Rijiju said.
To pacify the protesters, the chief minister has said the Joint High-Powered Committee’s proposal to grant permanent resident certificates to the tribal communities was a “closed issue”. “Never again will we take up the issue. The issue is closed,” Khandu said.
Rijiju said he and Union home minister Rajnath Singh were in touch with the state government.
The Union government has dispatched 1,000 paramilitary personnel to the state to help the administration in maintaining law and order.
There was no report of violence from anywhere in the state on Monday though shops and market establishments in Itanagar and Naharlagun remained closed, police said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
