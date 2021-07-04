Kiren Rijiju, General Bipin Rawat Rally Support for Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics

As the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gathers momentum with only 20 days to the start of one of the most prestigious events in the globe, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), along with many luminaries from diverse fields, undertakes a ‘Best Wishes Initiative’ to rally the support of the nation for the Indian contingent.

SPSN has collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well as eminent personalities and joining the brigade are Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Mr. N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, along with Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Boman Irani, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha , Johnny Lever, Ali Fazal, Adille Sumariwala, Arshad Warsi, Pullela Gopichand, Vijender Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Parth Jindal, Harsha Bhogle, Sudha Murthy, Shankar Mahadevan, Anurag Basu, and many more to catalyze the Olympics momentum in the nation for the landmark event.

SPSN has put together a series of ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ films on air and on their social media platforms which have been led by these eminent personalities sending their best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ campaign has been conceptualized and created in-house by the SPSN team.

SPSN will launch ‘India’s Quest for Gold with Kiren Rijiju’, a special interview with the MoS (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports. Hosted by anchor, Ridhima Pathak, the honorable minister talks about the impact of the pandemic, athletes preparing through online training in the past year, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) with Junior TOPS and the Indian sporting, the viability of hosting the Olympic Games in the future, the 2026 Youth Olympics, his favorite Olympic moment, the role of Sony Pictures Networks in supporting the Olympic movement and much more.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports: “I am very happy that as official broadcasters of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sony Pictures Networks India, has created specialized programming to support and motivate Indian athletes. The Hum Honge Kamyab campaign is a wonderful initiative to galvanize icons from all walks of life to rally behind the Indian contingent. The Government of India has also launched the #Cheer4India campaign envisioned by Honourable PM Shri. Narendra Modi, through which we are conducting various activities across the country to create awareness about our athletes and to garner support for them. With the combined effort of all stakeholders I am sure that as a nation we will be able to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm that will truly energise our athletes to give their best at Tokyo.”

starting July 3, 2021 from 6.30 pm (IST) on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels

India’s quest for Gold

To celebrate our heroes traveling to Tokyo, SPSN has produced a 7- episode series titled ‘The Torchbearers’, showcasing known and unknown stories of our Olympians. The episodes will feature athletes revisiting their journey to secure their place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will encompass all the facets of an athlete’s life: from their initial days, their training regimen, and their path to glory. The Torchbearers will feature athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Bhavani Devi, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Tejinder Toor, and many more in a tell all for the viewers who will soon get to see them wave India’s flag at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

starting July 9, 2021 from 12.30 pm (IST) on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels

Watch the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021 LIVE on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4 and SONY SIX channels

