Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates India-Kazakhstan Cultural-Educational Center in Delhi

New Delhi: To celebrate the 1,150th anniversary of prominent philosopher Al-Farab, the Kazakh-Indian Scientific-Educational and Cultural Center named “Al-Farabi House” was inaugurated on Friday by Minister of State Kiren Rijiju in Delhi. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India, Bulat Sarsenbayev, was also present at the event.

The project is a collaboration between the Al-Farabi National University and Kazakhstan’s embassy in India. Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said that the cultural center will help Indians to get acquainted with the culture of Kazakhstan.

“Al-Farabi House will open its doors to anyone who wants to get acquainted with the history and culture of Kazakhstan. The Center’s activities will be aimed to develop cultural dialogue and further strengthen cooperation

between Kazakhstan and India”, said Ambassador Sarsenbayev.

Dr. Mir Hussein, Director of the Center, said the Center will also help Indian students who wish to study in Kazakhstan. “The Center will also provide students with comprehensive information about the education system in Kazakhstan, existing exchange programs between students, and will provide the necessary advice to those wishing to study in Kazakhstan,” he said.

A prominent thinker of the East, Abu Nasir al-Farabi was born in 870 in Farab city, now known as Otrar, a region in South Kazakhstan. During the 9th and 10th centuries, Otrar city was a big political, cultural and commercial center, acting as a junction point on the Great Silk Road.

Translations of Al-Farabi’s work into Latin and Hebrew were performed in the 12-13th centuries in Europe. Currently, Al-Farabi’s ideas are highly sought for mutual understanding of the cultures of Western and Eastern civilisations.

Inauguration of “Al-Farabi House” was also attended by various Indian government and business representatives.

