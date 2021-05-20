Kirti Chakra Recipient Chetan Cheetah, Who Took Nine Bullets During an Encounter, Now Battles Covid-19

Chetan Cheetah, the braveheart CRPF Officer who took nine bullets in a fight with terrorists in 2017, is now battling the Coronavirus. Cheetah has been admitted to AIIMS Jhajhar and is in the ICU.

“We admitted him on 9th May after his fever refused to come down. It was constantly hovering at the 102-103 mark. He is now on NIV (non-invasive ventilator) support in the ICU,” Cheetah’s wife Uma Singh told News18.

CRPF officials who are constantly in touch with the AIIMS expressed confidence that the officer who came out alive out of many life-threatening encounters would defeat the Coronavirus too. “I spoke to the doctors on Thursday evening. The oxygen level of Chetan was 97. The doctors did not sound worried,” a CRPF officer in touch with the AIIMS Jhajhar told News18.

Chetan Cheetah tested positive for the Coronavirus around 20 days ago. His Covid test reports have still not shown him as negative. The family said that since he did not have any comorbidities they are hopeful. “He has no sugar, BP or kidney issues. The only problem is his hand which took the bullets in the encounter. We are told Covid really weakens you, that is our only worry as to how with weakness and that hand he is managing,” Cheetah’s family said.

Chetan Cheetah had rejoined work in 2018 after a year of surgeries and medical procedures. He had taken nine bullets in the Hajin encounter of Bandipora on February 14, 2017, and had also lost an eye. The bullets had pierced through his brain, right eye, abdomen, arms and back. He was given the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his bravery. Colleagues of the CRPF officer said that it was a miracle that Chetan Cheetah who was comatose for one and a half month after the encounter, got back on his feet. They are hopeful he will defeat the Covid too.

