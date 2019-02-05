English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Kisan Congress to Bombard PMO With DDs Worth Rs 17, Says Modi Can Get Another Expensive Suit
The Kisan Congress, on behalf of aggrieved farmers, has prepared multiple DDs that it will start posting to the PMO beginning Tuesday.
File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, wearing a dark pinstripe suit repeatedly embroidered with the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi (REUTERS/Jim Bourg)
Loading...
New Delhi: The All India Kisan Congress, the farmer front of the Congress party, will start bombarding the Prime Minister's Office with Demand Drafts of Rs 17 from Tuesday in protest against the cash transfer scheme announced in the union budget on Friday.
The DD amount of Rs 17 is equal to the payout of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme when calculated on a per day basis. The scheme will provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 a year, to be paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, to small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the meagre amount, calling it an insult to farmers’ plight. The Kisan Congress said that it was sending DDs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he could get himself an expensive suit made from farmers' money.
“PM Modi has betrayed farmers by announcing this scheme,” said Surender Solanki, vice president of the outfit. “The amount translates to a per day income of Rs 17. A farmer can’t even buy tea for his family in that amount. A single cup of tea costs Rs 10.”
The Kisan Congress, on behalf of aggrieved farmers has prepared multiple DDs that it will start posting to the PMO beginning Tuesday. “The Prime Minister can keep his Rs 17 with himself,” Solanki said. The Kisan Congress will also send PM Modi a letter, penned by chairman Nana Patole, raising farmers’ concerns about the scheme.
Patole, along with several farmers, will hold a press conference at All India Congress Committee office on Tuesday and move towards the PMO in Raisina Hill to agitate.
“PM Modi wears suits worth Rs 10 lakhs and is giving only Rs 17 to the entire family of a farmer. This is a cruel joke,” Patole said. According to him, DDs from farmers from every state will be sent to the PMO.
According to Solanki, after the budget announcement, several farmers had met the Kisan Congress chairman and asked for support.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The DD amount of Rs 17 is equal to the payout of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme when calculated on a per day basis. The scheme will provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 a year, to be paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, to small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the meagre amount, calling it an insult to farmers’ plight. The Kisan Congress said that it was sending DDs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he could get himself an expensive suit made from farmers' money.
“PM Modi has betrayed farmers by announcing this scheme,” said Surender Solanki, vice president of the outfit. “The amount translates to a per day income of Rs 17. A farmer can’t even buy tea for his family in that amount. A single cup of tea costs Rs 10.”
The Kisan Congress, on behalf of aggrieved farmers has prepared multiple DDs that it will start posting to the PMO beginning Tuesday. “The Prime Minister can keep his Rs 17 with himself,” Solanki said. The Kisan Congress will also send PM Modi a letter, penned by chairman Nana Patole, raising farmers’ concerns about the scheme.
Patole, along with several farmers, will hold a press conference at All India Congress Committee office on Tuesday and move towards the PMO in Raisina Hill to agitate.
“PM Modi wears suits worth Rs 10 lakhs and is giving only Rs 17 to the entire family of a farmer. This is a cruel joke,” Patole said. According to him, DDs from farmers from every state will be sent to the PMO.
According to Solanki, after the budget announcement, several farmers had met the Kisan Congress chairman and asked for support.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results