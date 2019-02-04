LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kisan Congress to Bombard PMO With Rs 17 Demand Drafts in Protest of PM Kisan Payout Amount

The Kisan Congress said that it was sending DDs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he could get himself an expensive suit made from farmers' money.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kisan Congress to Bombard PMO With Rs 17 Demand Drafts in Protest of PM Kisan Payout Amount
The DD amount of Rs 17 is equal to the payout in the PM Kisan scheme when calculated on a per day basis.
Loading...
New Delhi: All India Kisan Congress, the farmer front of the Congress party, will start bombarding the Prime Minister's Office with demand drafts of Rs 17 from Tuesday in protest of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech on Friday.

The DD amount of Rs 17 is equal to the payout in the PM Kisan scheme when calculated on a per day basis. The scheme will provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 a year, paid out in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each to small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to 2 hectares.

The payout translates to Rs 17 per day. Congress and other political parties have criticised the meagre amount, calling it an insult to farmers’ plight. The Kisan Congress said that it was sending DDs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he could get himself an expensive suit made from farmers' money.

“PM Modi has betrayed farmers by announcing this scheme,” said Surender Solanki, vice president of the Kisan Congress. “The amount translates to a per day income of Rs 17. A farmer can’t even buy tea for his family in that amount. A cup of tea would cost Rs 10.”

The Kisan Congress, on behalf of aggrieved farmers has prepared multiple DDs of Rs 17 that the organization will start posting to the PMO beginning Tuesday. “The Prime Minister can keep his Rs 17 with himself,” Solanki said. The Kisan Congress will also send PM Modi a letter, penned by chairman Nana Patole, raising farmers’ concerns about the scheme.

The Kisan Congress chairman, along with several farmers, will hold a press conference at All India Congress Committee office on Tuesday and move towards the Prime Minister’s Office in Raisina Hill to agitate. “We are giving the Rs 17 DD so that the Prime Minister can get a suit made from it. PM Modi wears suits worth Rs 10 lakh and is giving only Rs 17 to the entire family of a farmer. This is a cruel joke,” Patole, chairman of the Kisan Congress, said. According to him, DDs from farmers from every state will be sent to the PMO.

Solanki said it was an insult to farmers that Modi wore suits worth lakhs of rupees but could only spare Rs 17 for a farmer. “DDs from each state will be forwarded to the PMO and all Kisan Congress state in-charges are coordinating,” he said.

According to Solanki, after the budget announcement, several farmers had met the Kisan Congress chairman and asked for support. Farmers from across India will continue sending Rs 17 DDs to PM Modi after Tuesday. Kisan Congress will hold also hold a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday in protest of the PM Kisan scheme.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram