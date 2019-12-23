Kisan Diwas 2019: India Observes National Farmers’ Day, Honours Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is observed across India on December 23. The day honours Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India whose was born on this day. It was in the year 2001, the Government of India decided to observe December 23 every year as Kisan Diwas.

During his tenure as the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a slew of policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country. He also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing bills for farmers' reforms.

Farmers are considered to be the backbone of India's economic development.

Kisan Diwas is being celebrated every year to promote awareness among people about the importance of the farmers to the society and overall economic and social development of the country.

A number of events are organised across the country on National Farmers' Day to encourage farmers and celebrate their contributions to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday, December 23. "Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was at the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic fabric," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

