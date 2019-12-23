Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kisan Diwas 2019: India Observes National Farmers’ Day, Honours Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh
During his tenure as the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a slew of policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is observed across India on December 23. The day honours Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India whose was born on this day. It was in the year 2001, the Government of India decided to observe December 23 every year as Kisan Diwas.
During his tenure as the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a slew of policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country. He also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing bills for farmers' reforms.
Farmers are considered to be the backbone of India's economic development.
Kisan Diwas is being celebrated every year to promote awareness among people about the importance of the farmers to the society and overall economic and social development of the country.
A number of events are organised across the country on National Farmers' Day to encourage farmers and celebrate their contributions to the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday, December 23. "Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was at the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic fabric," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady