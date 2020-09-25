Farmers in Punjab Extend 'Rail Roko' Agitation Against Farm Bills Till September 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.

“We have decided to extend our agitation till September 29. We want the government to resolve the issue of farm Bills,” committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said over the phone. The ‘rail roko’ agitation had started on Thursday, forcing the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

Railway authorities had earlier said that 14 pairs of special trains would remain suspended between September 24 and September 26. The decision to suspend rail operations had been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage, officials said.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the farm Bills would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the “mercy” of big corporate entities. The farmers said they would continue their fight till the three farm Bills were revoked. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament earlier this week.

The government has said that the proposed legislations will benefit the farmers and help increase their earnings.