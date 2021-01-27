Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Responsible for Breaking Tractor Rally's Route, Say Farmer Unions

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others were responsible for torpedoing the tractor rally on Republic Day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha - the umbrella body of protesting farmers' union - said in a statement on Wednesday.

An emergency meeting of 32 organisations was called to plan the future course of action for the movement.

The statement issued by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, Dr. Darshan Pal and other farmer leaders said that the farmers' organisations discussed the violent incidents that took place during the tractor rally on Republic. It added that the Centre has been "shaken" by the peasant agitation, it leaders said that a "dirty conspiracy: was hatched by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other organisations against the peaceful protests.

The leaders distanced themselves from the KMSC and said it had set up a separate protest site 15 days after the agitation started and was not part of the organisations that undertook peaceful protests.

"When the farmer organizations declared a programme of Kisan Parade on 26 January, anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organization attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation," the leaders said in their statement.

Marching on Ring Road and unfurling the flag at Red Fort were part of the conspiracy to derail the peaceful struggle that the farmers had been carrying out so far.

The constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will continue the agitation, the statement read, while also condemning the government and the anti-social elements. "Yesterday's events exposed and isolated the anti-farmer forces clearly," it said.