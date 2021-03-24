Kisan Morcha Appeals to Citizens of Country to Make Bharat Bandh Successful on March 26

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a front of protesting farmer unions, on Wednesday appealed to the citizens of the country to make the March 26 Bharat Bandh a complete success. According to a statement released by the SKM, farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last four months and instead of accepting their demands, the government is discrediting them completely.

The SKM has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday. On March 26, from 6 am to 6 pm, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country, it said. However, this is not necessary for the places where elections are going to be held, the statement said.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal said. Farmers organized programmes across the country on Martyrdom Day on Tuesday.

A torch procession was taken out at Bhatgaon, Sonipat, in Haryana. In Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, young people wrote slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" with their blood and organised a blood donation camp, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers’ agitation will continue till the time the Centres rolls back the farm laws and provides legal guarantee on MSP. Referring to cases registered against many farmers in the aftermath of incidents on January 26 in Delhi, Tikait said, “Farmers are not scared of cases. This agitation will continue so long the Centre does not withdraw these laws and till the time a law is framed giving legal guarantee on MSP.” “This agitation will go till November-December,” he said, while making it clear that the government should not be mistaken that farmers were going anywhere.

“The government thinks farmers will return home in summer. Earlier they thought we would go back home in peak winter. But we are not going anywhere, we have installed fans etc there,” he said, addressing a farmers ‘Mahapanchayat’ here. Anyone helping farmers in their agitation is facing harassment from government agencies, he alleged.