Kishan Bharwad Murder: Underworld Gang Operating from Dubai Might Have Been Involved, Say Sources

The involvement of an underworld gang in the murder of Kishan Bharwad murder has come to the surface even as the case has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Kishan Bharwad was shot dead on January 25 in Dhanduki by Shabbir for a blasphemous video posted on social media. Kishan was, a few days ago, picked up by police after local Muslims filed complaint against him. He was later released on bail. He had also in a video apologised for sharing a blasphemous video clip.

Initially, the Gujarat police had arrested three persons – the shooter, the bike driver, and a man named Maulana Ayub – on January 28. Ayub had allegedly provided the weapon for carrying out the killing.

Three more arrests were made by the police on January 30, including one Qamar Usman Gani, the national president of Tahreek Farogh-e-Islam, who has been accused of introducing the shooter to Maulana Ayub.

Ayub and Shabbir (the shooter) had also tried to kill a man named Sajjan Singh, whom they accused of blasphemous post against the prophet. However, they could not carry out the killing.

From investigations, it has come to be known the murder was planned in Dubai, where one part of an underground gang is running its operations from, while another is in Karachi, sources told CNN-News18.

“Bharwad was killed on the instructions of underworld. There are multiple calls by Gani to the person in Dubai. Agencies are working out the motive of killing, after knowing Bharwad was on bail,” said sources.

They also said that Gani, through his organisation, allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam.

Possible involvement of Pakistan ISI to create tension between two communities during Uttar Pradesh election season cannot be ruled out, added sources.

Several towns of Gujarat had observed bandh on January 28 and 29 protesting Kishan’s murder. The MoS had visited Kishan’s family and assured justice in fast track manner. Kishan has left behind a 20-day-old daughter.

