Kishanganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

. Kishanganj (किशनगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Kishanganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kishanganj. Kishanganj is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,90,163 eligible electors, of which 1,46,817 were male, 1,43,258 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,258 eligible electors, of which 1,32,915 were male, 1,24,333 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,851 eligible electors, of which 1,11,039 were male, 1,00,812 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kishanganj in 2015 was 22. In 2010, there were 15.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Mohammad Jawaid of INC won in this seat by defeating Sweety Singh of BJP by a margin of 8,609 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.83% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Mohammad Jawaid of INC won in this seat defeating of BJP by a margin of 264 votes which was 0.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.38% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 54. Kishanganj Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 19 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kishanganj are: Ijaharul Husain (INC), Sweety Singh (BJP), Anil Singh (BPL), Md. Qamrul Hoda (AIMIM), Tajamuddin (BJJP), Perwez Alam (RUC), Firoz Alam (AIFB), Maksood Alam (VIP), Mohammad Zahid Alam (LJD), Mohammad Mehboobur Rahman (SDPI), Shambhu Kumar Yadav (RUP), Shivnath Malik (SHS), Abdul Ghafoor (IND), Ijekal Hasada (IND), Chhote Lal Mahto (IND), Taila Kishku (IND), Tasir Uddin (IND), Mohan Singh (IND), Ramnath Sharma (IND), Shilpi Kumari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.25%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.63%, while it was 58.47% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 271 polling stations in 54. Kishanganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 245. In 2010 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

54. Kishanganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Kishanganj district of Bihar: Community Development Block Pothia; Gram Panchayats Motihara Toluka, Singhia Kulamani, Halamala, Taisa and Kishanganj (M) of Kishangan Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Kishanganj.

Kishanganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West Bengal adjoining seats: West Bengal.

The total area covered by Kishanganj is 384.36 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kishanganj is: 26°17'40.9"N 88°07'41.2"E.

