Kishanganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Mohammad Jawed of INC Wins

Kishanganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 367017 33.32% Dr. Mohammad Jawed Won JD(U) 332551 30.19% Syed Mahmood Ashraf AIMIM 295029 26.78% Akhtarul Iman NOTA 19722 1.79% Nota IND 15184 1.38% Rajesh Kumar Dubey IND 10860 0.99% Haserul JMM 10275 0.93% Shukal Murmu AAAP 9822 0.89% Alimuddin Ansari IND 8700 0.79% Chhote Lal Mahto IND 8133 0.74% Asad Alam BSP 6793 0.62% Indra Deo Paswan AITC 5483 0.50% Javed Akhter IND 4755 0.43% Azimuddin BMP 4013 0.36% Rajendra Paswan SHS 3266 0.30% Pradip Kumar Singh

10. Kishanganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.88%. The estimated literacy level of Kishanganj is 51.39%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Moh Asrarul Huq of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,94,612 votes which was 20.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mohammad Asrarul Haque of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 80,269 votes which was 12.80% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kishanganj was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,62,874 men, 6,76,103 women and 13 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kishanganj is: 26.2485 87.9009Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: किशनगंज, बिहार (Hindi); কিষাণগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); किशनगंज, बिहार (Marathi); કિશાનગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); கிசன்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); కిషన్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಿಶನ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കിഷൻഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).