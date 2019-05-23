English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kishanganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Mohammad Jawed of INC Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kishanganj (किशनगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kishanganj (किशनगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
10. Kishanganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.88%. The estimated literacy level of Kishanganj is 51.39%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Moh Asrarul Huq of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,94,612 votes which was 20.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mohammad Asrarul Haque of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 80,269 votes which was 12.80% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kishanganj was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,62,874 men, 6,76,103 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kishanganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kishanganj is: 26.2485 87.9009
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: किशनगंज, बिहार (Hindi); কিষাণগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); किशनगंज, बिहार (Marathi); કિશાનગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); கிசன்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); కిషన్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಿಶನ್ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കിഷൻഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Dr. Mohammad Jawed
INC
Dr. Mohammad Jawed
WON
In 2009, Mohammad Asrarul Haque of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 80,269 votes which was 12.80% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Kishanganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
367017
33.32%
Dr. Mohammad Jawed
JD(U)
332551
30.19%
Syed Mahmood Ashraf
AIMIM
295029
26.78%
Akhtarul Iman
NOTA
19722
1.79%
Nota
IND
15184
1.38%
Rajesh Kumar Dubey
IND
10860
0.99%
Haserul
JMM
10275
0.93%
Shukal Murmu
AAAP
9822
0.89%
Alimuddin Ansari
IND
8700
0.79%
Chhote Lal Mahto
IND
8133
0.74%
Asad Alam
BSP
6793
0.62%
Indra Deo Paswan
AITC
5483
0.50%
Javed Akhter
IND
4755
0.43%
Azimuddin
BMP
4013
0.36%
Rajendra Paswan
SHS
3266
0.30%
Pradip Kumar Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kishanganj was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,62,874 men, 6,76,103 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kishanganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kishanganj is: 26.2485 87.9009
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: किशनगंज, बिहार (Hindi); কিষাণগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); किशनगंज, बिहार (Marathi); કિશાનગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); கிசன்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); కిషన్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಿಶನ್ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കിഷൻഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results