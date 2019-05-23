Take the pledge to vote

Kishanganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Mohammad Jawed of INC Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kishanganj (किशनगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Kishanganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Mohammad Jawed of INC Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kishanganj (किशनगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Kishanganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.88%. The estimated literacy level of Kishanganj is 51.39%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Moh Asrarul Huq of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,94,612 votes which was 20.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mohammad Asrarul Haque of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 80,269 votes which was 12.80% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Kishanganj Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
367017
33.32%
Dr. Mohammad Jawed
JD(U)
332551
30.19%
Syed Mahmood Ashraf
AIMIM
295029
26.78%
Akhtarul Iman
NOTA
19722
1.79%
Nota
IND
15184
1.38%
Rajesh Kumar Dubey
IND
10860
0.99%
Haserul
JMM
10275
0.93%
Shukal Murmu
AAAP
9822
0.89%
Alimuddin Ansari
IND
8700
0.79%
Chhote Lal Mahto
IND
8133
0.74%
Asad Alam
BSP
6793
0.62%
Indra Deo Paswan
AITC
5483
0.50%
Javed Akhter
IND
4755
0.43%
Azimuddin
BMP
4013
0.36%
Rajendra Paswan
SHS
3266
0.30%
Pradip Kumar Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kishanganj was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,62,874 men, 6,76,103 women and 13 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kishanganj Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Kishanganj is: 26.2485 87.9009

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: किशनगंज, बिहार (Hindi); কিষাণগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); किशनगंज, बिहार (Marathi); કિશાનગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); கிசன்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); కిషన్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಿಶನ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കിഷൻഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
