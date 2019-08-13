Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kitchen Waste to Biogas: How this Man in Telangana Helps People Reduce Cooking Cost by 80 Percent

Bio-digestors can help in reducing the cooking cost by 80 percent when compared to LPG expenses. Harshavardhan says that there is no odour, it can be installed in a small space and is easy to use.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:August 13, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kitchen Waste to Biogas: How this Man in Telangana Helps People Reduce Cooking Cost by 80 Percent
Harshavardhan Erra, the Founder of Peepal Waste Managers helps people to set up Bio-digestors to generate biogas.
Loading...

Hyderabad: In a bid to recycle waste and generate renewable energy, a Telangana organisation is using kitchen waste to convert into biogas. Harshavardhan Erra, the Founder of Peepal Waste Managers, has been making helping people, institutions, corporates, and other organisations manage waste since the year 2014.

Harshavardhan Erra recommends bio-digesters, which enables anaerobic digestion (digestion in the absence of oxygen). He mixes two kg of waste with ten liters of water and feed it to the bio-digestor. The bio-designator is a huge enclosed drum-like structure which traps harmful gases like methane, which you can use to cook and whatever is left behind is pure organic manure. "The bio-digesters we provide trap methane, which is a greenhouse gas, which can then be used for cooking," says Harshavardhan.

Bio-digestors can help in reducing the cooking cost by 80 percent when compared to LPG expenses. Harshavardhan Erra says, “There is no odour, it can be installed in a small space and is easy to use”. Harshavardhan Erra also delivers lectures at schools and colleges about the importance of waste management. “Every household needs to be educated, especially about the benefits of waste management” adds Harshavardhan. “In 2015 I gave every household two bins for easier segregation of waste. But people did not know how to use it. Many bins ended up as buckets in bathrooms," he says.

Harshavardhan says that a kilogram of biogas can be made with 10 kgs of kitchen waste. Before installing the setup, Harshavardhan calculate the amount of waste being generated daily and accordingly the biodigester tank is fixed. “I want every household to practice waste management. The challenge is education and awareness”, he adds.

As of now, Peepal Waste Managers have installed more than a thousand bio-digester tankers across the state. “We have turned a village in Adilabad, Telangana into bio-digesters gas usage village. Now we are aiming that we’ll increase this count more with the support of Telangana Govt.” Says Harshavardan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram