Kite String Entangled Around Neck, 3-year-old Girl Falls from Flyover and Dies in South Delhi

The girl was made to sit in front of the bike. Her uncle who lost control of the vehicle which then hit the divider and then fell off from the flyover.

Updated:July 13, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
Kite String Entangled Around Neck, 3-year-old Girl Falls from Flyover and Dies in South Delhi
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A three year-old-girl, who had fallen along with her uncle from the Badarpur flyover, succumbed to her injuries in South Delhi, police said Saturday.

On Thursday, Mohan (33) and Dipti were riding on a motorcycle when a manjha got entangled around his neck. He lost control of the vehicle which then hit a divider and they fell off the flyover in southeast Delhi.

While Dipti was stated to be very critical, Mohan sustained a fracture.

"It is sad that the little girl succumbed to her injuries on Friday night," a senior police officer from the southeast district.

"However, we would also like to point out that kids should not be made to sit in the front of bikes, that too without safety gear. Both victims were without safety gears in this case," the official said

The police were investigating the case from all angles and they did not find anything from the spot of the accident, they added.

