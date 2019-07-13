Kite String Entangled Around Neck, 3-year-old Girl Falls from Flyover and Dies in South Delhi
The girl was made to sit in front of the bike. Her uncle who lost control of the vehicle which then hit the divider and then fell off from the flyover.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A three year-old-girl, who had fallen along with her uncle from the Badarpur flyover, succumbed to her injuries in South Delhi, police said Saturday.
On Thursday, Mohan (33) and Dipti were riding on a motorcycle when a manjha got entangled around his neck. He lost control of the vehicle which then hit a divider and they fell off the flyover in southeast Delhi.
While Dipti was stated to be very critical, Mohan sustained a fracture.
"It is sad that the little girl succumbed to her injuries on Friday night," a senior police officer from the southeast district.
"However, we would also like to point out that kids should not be made to sit in the front of bikes, that too without safety gear. Both victims were without safety gears in this case," the official said
The police were investigating the case from all angles and they did not find anything from the spot of the accident, they added.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead