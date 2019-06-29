Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Kitna Acha Hai Modi': Bonhomie on Display at G20 Summit as Australian PM Tweets Selfie With Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Kitna Acha Hai Modi': Bonhomie on Display at G20 Summit as Australian PM Tweets Selfie With Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian PM Scott Morrison. (Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP)
Loading...

New Delhi: Amid the diplomatic negotiations at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison decided to lighten up the mood as he tweeted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Kitna acha hai Modi” (How good is Modi).

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which comes in the midst of rising tensions between nations of the issues of trade, climate change and energy usage.

On Saturday, PM Modi met presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the summit to discuss ways to boost mutual cooperation and bilateral trade ties. A day earlier, he held talks with global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a joint statement released after the meeting of Foreign Ministers of India, Russia and China, the three countries condemned terrorism in all its forms and variations.

Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to meet more leaders including presidents of France and Turkey. The final session of the summit will also be held with topics like climate change and environment under discussion.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram