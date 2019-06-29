'Kitna Acha Hai Modi': Bonhomie on Display at G20 Summit as Australian PM Tweets Selfie With Modi

New Delhi: Amid the diplomatic negotiations at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison decided to lighten up the mood as he tweeted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Kitna acha hai Modi” (How good is Modi).

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which comes in the midst of rising tensions between nations of the issues of trade, climate change and energy usage.

On Saturday, PM Modi met presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the summit to discuss ways to boost mutual cooperation and bilateral trade ties. A day earlier, he held talks with global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a joint statement released after the meeting of Foreign Ministers of India, Russia and China, the three countries condemned terrorism in all its forms and variations.

Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to meet more leaders including presidents of France and Turkey. The final session of the summit will also be held with topics like climate change and environment under discussion.