‘Kitne Brahmins Ney Apply Kiya?’ UP Govt Asks For Those with Gun Licences, then Revokes Letter

Responding to a query raised by a BJP MLA on the "killing" of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state sent an unusual letter to the District Magistrates asking them how many Brahmins have applied for and received arms licences.

“Kitne Brahmino ney shastra license ke liye apply kiya aur kitnon ko license jaari hua? … samagri shashan ko 21.08.20 tak… e-mail par uplabdh.. karein.” (How many Brahmins applied for arms licences and how many were issued. Provide this information by August 21, 2020 on e-mail),”reads the letter sent to all DMs in the state.

However, according to The Indian Express, the letter, signed by Prakash Chandra Agarwal, Under Secretary, state Home Department and sent on August 18, was later backtracked with a senior official saying the details “are no longer being pursued.”

Vidhan Sabha’s Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey told Indian Express, “We did not seek any such information from the government and no such question was accepted.”

Earlier this month, Devmani Dwiwedi, BJP MLA from Sultanpur, had left his party red-faced by asking a question for the upcoming Assembly session, related to the number of Brahmins killed in the past three years. He demanded to know how many accused were arrested during this period and in how many cases the police succeeded in getting the accused convicted.

News18 had reported that the UP government has prepared a caste-based list of total encounter deaths during its three-and-a-half-year tenure. The list was to be produced in the UP Assembly during the monsoon session.

After the encounter of Vikas Dubey and Rakesh Pandey, the opposition had raised questions on the encounter of criminals of one particular caste. With this list, the UP government seeks to convey that criminals are not being discriminated against on the basis of one caste or religion.