KKR's New Skipper Morgan Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against MI

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ new captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. KKR made two changes in the team, replacing opener Tom Banton and pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti with mystery spinner Chris Green and speedster Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians are playing Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of James Pattinson. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

