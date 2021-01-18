Irked Farmer Body Calls Hema Malini to Punjab With Free 5-star Hotel Stay to Explain 'How Laws are Good'

The Kandhi Kissan Sangharsh Committee (KKSC) on Sunday invited BJP leader and veteran actress Hema Malini to Punjab "to explain to them the benefits of the three farm laws" after her statement that "farmers did not know want they want" .

The farmers' body, protesting against the Centre's contentious reforms, said it would also bear the expenses for Malini's travel and stay at a five star hotel for a week, the Indian Express reported.

The Mathura MP had said a week back that thousands of protesting farmers were "instigated" against farm laws and they "did not know" what was wrong with the new laws.

"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," she had told the news agency ANI.

KKSC chairman Bhupinder Singh Ghumman, patron, Avtar Singh Bhikhowal and vice-chairman Jarnail Singh Garhdiwal said in a letter that Malini was respected in Punjab as a sister-in-law, a position equal to being a mother. "You yourself had said during the election campaign that you are the daughter-in-law of Punjab," the letter stated.

Hema Malini is married to actor Dharmendra who hails from Punjab. Their son, Sunny Deol, is an MP from Gurdaspur.

“Your statement has hurt every Punjabi when around 100 farmers have lost their lives at the borders of Delhi in the past 51 days while protesting to get genuine price for their crop. The farmers grow the grains with hard work. He can’t just sell it at throw away price as he has no right to seek even minimum support price,” the letter read.

“You are saying that we (farmers) don’t know what we want so please come to Punjab and make us understand what we should do so that farmers do not have to sacrifice their lives while protesting in Delhi,” it added.