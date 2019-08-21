KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Result Released at kmatindia.com, Here’s How to Check
To check Karnataka MAT 2019 Result, the candidates are advised to keep their KMAT Admit Card 2019 handy. While the KMAT Result 2019 along with KMAT Scorecard 2019 was expected to be released at 4 pm on August 20th, it was released 11 am on August 21.
(Image: News18.com)
KMAT Result 2019 | The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association or KPPGCA has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019. The KMAT Result 2019 was released on the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association for KMAT at kmatindia.com. To check the KMAT Exam Result 2019, the interested candidates can also go to the direct link.
KMAT Result 2019: Here’s How to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KMAT Result’ to check the result
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using application number, date of birth and captcha
Step 4: Once the details are entered, the KMAT 2019 Result and KMAT 2019 Scorecard will be downloaded
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout, if needed.
KMAT is an all-India examination that is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT allows admission to MBA courses in the colleges in Karnataka. All the MBA/MCA colleges in Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates.
