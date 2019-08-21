KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Result Released at kmatindia.com, Here’s How to Check

KMAT Result 2019 | The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association or KPPGCA has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019. The KMAT Result 2019 was released on the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association for KMAT at kmatindia.com. To check the KMAT Exam Result 2019, the interested candidates can also go to the direct link.

The KMAT 2019 Entrance Test was held on August 4, 2019 at various centers across India. To check Karnataka MAT 2019 Result, the candidates are advised to keep their KMAT Admit Card 2019 handy. While the KMAT Result 2019 along with KMAT Scorecard 2019 was expected to be released at 4 pm on August 20th, it was released 11 am on August 21.

KMAT Result 2019: Here’s How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KMAT Result’ to check the result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using application number, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: Once the details are entered, the KMAT 2019 Result and KMAT 2019 Scorecard will be downloaded

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout, if needed.

KMAT is an all-India examination that is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT allows admission to MBA courses in the colleges in Karnataka. All the MBA/MCA colleges in Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.