The much-awaited Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway or Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) was thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Missing deadlines multiple times, the authorities took 15 year to complete the project. However, once opened for commuters, the expressway is expected reduce the number of trucks entering Delhi, and thus bringing down the pollution.1. It will connect National Highway-1 (towards Panipat), near Kundli, with National Highway -10 (Rohtak Road, near Bahadurgarh), NH-8 (Jaipur expressway at Manesar), and NH-2 (Delhi-Agra highway near Palwal).2. The expressway has eight small and six big bridges, four railway over bridges and 34 underpasses. The total length of the expressway is 135km, of which the Manesar-Palwal stretch was inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari last year. The loop will be completed with the opening of the crucial 84 km-long Kundli-Manesar section.3. With KMP expressway's inauguration, Delhi's fourth Ring Road will available to commuters. The complete route is around 270-km long as it comprises of both sections — Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway.4. Western Peripheral Expressway is expected to reduce the number of non-Delhi destined commercial vehicles, which add to air pollution, in the national capital by around 30%. It will also divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi. A report quoted truckers as saying that the new expressway will dramatically cut down travel time, as non-destined trucks do not have to enter the city.5. Also, vehicles going from North India to the Western and Southern parts of the country would be able to do so without entering into Delhi.6. It provides signal-free connectivity to commuters headed towards Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.7. The six-lane expressway will have parking lots, refilling stations, police stations, a trauma centre, helipad, refreshment centres, and recreational facilities.8. Despite being constructed by the Haryana government, the cost of land acquisition for the project, utility shifting and project preparation for both the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway (KMP expressway) was borne by the Government of Delhi, Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of Haryana in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.9. To ensure safety of commuters, chain-link fencing has been installed throughout the length of the expressway, along with three-metre-wide metal beam crash barriers.10. 'Super plant' are being set up on the road side of the expressway. A Haryana government hospital had told a national newspaper that neem and Arjun trees will be planted on both sides of the expressway and bougainvillea plants of different colours will be planted on the divider. The latter are being brought from Karnataka. "Twenty-one sculptures, being prepared under the supervision of the Art Officer of the Cultural Affairs department, will be placed at various points along the expressway. These idols will depict the art and culture of Haryana, yoga and the Gita," the official had claim.