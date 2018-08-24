English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KMP Expressway Likely to be Completed Before Feb 2019 Deadline: Khattar
The 136-km long project was scheduled to be completed in 2009 but got delayed due to a host of reasons including litigations.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
New Delhi: The delayed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is expected to be completed before the February 2019 deadline, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday.
The 136-km long project was scheduled to be completed in 2009 but got delayed due to a host of reasons including litigations.
"Final touches are to be given that were delayed due to rain... The concessionaire for the expressway has promised to complete it before the deadline of February 2019," Khattar said on the sidelines of a PHD Chamber conclave here.
Speaking at the event, the chief minister invited entrepreneurs to set up businesses in Haryana offering them land at normal prices.
"We have thousands of acres of land available at industrial model townships (IMTs) in Manesar, Sohna, Kharkhoda, and Rohtak," he said.
"We will soon frame a policy to provide land to entrepreneurs at normal price," he added.
Also, five mixed use townships will be developed along the KMP expressway where industries and businesses can be set up, Khattar said citing Haryana's distinction as the third ranked state in ease of doing business.
The chief minister also insisted that industries should provide jobs to local youth.
Khattar said besides ease of doing business and export growth of the state, improved infrastructure was another factor that would work in the favour of industries.
The government would bring about another set of systematic changes in its administration and also accord marginal subsidies to industries that come forward to invest in the state's A and B category townships, he said.
Khattar stressed that the Hisar airport was functional and flights would be conducted under Udan scheme to New Delhi and Chandigarh.
Haryana government has also entered a MoU with SpiceJet that will conduct flights from Hisar to Jaipur and Jammu, Khattar said.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
