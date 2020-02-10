KMSS Leader Akhil Gogoi's Judicial Custody Extended
Akhil Gogoi, also an RTI activist, has been in judicial custody since December 26. He had mobilised public protests against the CAA across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on December 12.
File photo: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) President Akhil Gogoi speaks during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Jorhat. (Image: PTI)
Guwahati: A special NIA court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief advisor Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, till February 25.
"The court remanded him to judicial custody again. He would be produced before the court on February 25," Gogoi's counsel Santanu Borthakur told PTI. While being taken inside the court, the KMSS chief advisor shouted: "The agitation (against the CAA) is not for the sake of agitation. We need a solution."
After arresting Gogoi from Jorhat, police had handed him over to the National Investigation Agency which booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
