Know How to Activate Internet Banking for Your Post Office Savings Account

Post office savings scheme is among the many secure options for those who seek a higher rate of interest compared to banks. Post office investments schemes such as NSC, PPF and KVP offer a handsome rate of interest.

Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) accounts have reinvented themselves with the changing times. One can now easily transfer funds from the Post Office accounts using internet banking. Before starting internet banking facility on your POSB account one needs to sort out a few things. Other than an active post office bank account you will need an active mobile number. Make sure all KYC documents in order. Also, you need a PAN number and an email ID for communication.

Now, download the post office internet banking form from the India Post website. Here is the direct link to download the form —

https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/Pages/Form.aspx.

To get started, one needs to visit the post office branch with the completed internet banking form. Submit it along with required documents. A person will receive an SMS alert once internet banking is activated.

The next step after receiving the SMS is to visit https://ebanking.indiapost.gov.in and then click on ‘New User Activation’. Here, you will have to enter Customer ID which is the CIF ID printed on the first page of the passbook. The account ID is the savings account number.

One needs to enter the password carefully as after 5 wrong attempts, the user id will be disabled. To get the login rights enabled again, one has to send a mail to dopeBanking@indiapost.gov.in from the registered e-mail ID mentioning the details along with CIF/User ID.

After successfully completing all of these steps your internet banking account will be activated and you can make fund transfer from the Post Office account. Also, you don’t need to visit the branch to deposit money in your PPF account or the post office recurring deposit (RD) account.